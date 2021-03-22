Three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash slows traffic in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, chain-reaction collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning in downtown Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the left through-lane of southbound Topeka Boulevard, just north of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Police at the scene said a green Honda Civic collided with the rear of a maroon Subaru Outback, which then collided with the back end of a white NPL Construction work truck.

Both the Honda and Subaru had extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The work truck was able to be driven away.

Police said no one in any of the vehicles required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Crews had cleared the scene by around 11:25 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.