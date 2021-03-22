Advertisement

Three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash slows traffic in downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, chain-reaction collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning in downtown Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday in the left through-lane of southbound Topeka Boulevard, just north of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Police at the scene said a green Honda Civic collided with the rear of a maroon Subaru Outback, which then collided with the back end of a white NPL Construction work truck.

Both the Honda and Subaru had extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The work truck was able to be driven away.

Police said no one in any of the vehicles required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Crews had cleared the scene by around 11:25 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant