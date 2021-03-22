Advertisement

Teenager dies in street racing wreck in Wichita

Wichita police say an 18-year-old driver was killed while racing another teenager on the street.
Wichita police say an 18-year-old driver was killed while racing another teenager on the street.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say an 18-year-old driver was killed over the weekend while racing another teenager on the street.

The accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The teenager killed was 18-year-old Brennan Peshek of Wichita.

Police say Peshek and a 19-year-old driver were racing, heading south on Greenwich in Wichita. The lane Peshek was driving in ended, and the Mustang struck a curb, then a tree, and a pole.

Officers found Peshek in critical condition. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

While police were investigating, a pickup truck approached at a high rate of speed and struck an occupied police truck and an unoccupied police SUV.

The truck driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Wichita Police said the investigation into that crash is ongoing, but say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many

Latest News

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Topeka High ceramics teacher honors local lives lost to COVID with memorial garden
Topeka High ceramics teacher honors local lives lost to COVID with memorial garden
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-22-21
Test 2
- clipped version
Test
- clipped version