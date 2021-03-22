Teenager dies in street racing wreck in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say an 18-year-old driver was killed over the weekend while racing another teenager on the street.

The accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The teenager killed was 18-year-old Brennan Peshek of Wichita.

Police say Peshek and a 19-year-old driver were racing, heading south on Greenwich in Wichita. The lane Peshek was driving in ended, and the Mustang struck a curb, then a tree, and a pole.

Officers found Peshek in critical condition. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

While police were investigating, a pickup truck approached at a high rate of speed and struck an occupied police truck and an unoccupied police SUV.

The truck driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Wichita Police said the investigation into that crash is ongoing, but say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

