Shawnee Co. Health Department makes updates to COVID-19 Dashboard

(AP Graphics)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has made updates to several parts of the county’s COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard to reflect the changes made to its Community Indicator Report released last week.

The dashboard will now be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will no longer include the number of individuals in quarantine. In addition, the new cases and cumulative confirmed cases tiles will include date of diagnosis for each case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Dashboard can be found here.

