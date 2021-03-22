Rain moves in early Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a warm, windy, and dry weekend, widespread rainfall will be moving in late tonight to kick off the new work week on a soggy note. Have the umbrella, rain jackets, and rain boots ready for use since we will see a few rounds of rain this week!

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the S at 5-15mph, with gusts to 20.

Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible during the day. Highs north of I-70 in the low to mid 50s. Along and south of I-70, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds from the SE at 5-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Rainfall will continue into Tuesday evening with many locations seeing 0.75-2″ of rain. Our NW communities will likely see heavier amounts of 1.5-2.5″.

Rainfall forecast through early Wednesday morning (WIBW)

Wednesday during the day will be dry, but Wednesday night into Thursday we could see round #2 of rain. This round of rain will not be as heavy as round #1. Amounts will generally be between 0.2-0.5″. Models are a little split on timing and how widespread the rain will be with this round, so keep checking back for updates the next couple of days.

Lingering rain showers from round #2 of rain will be possible Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours.

The cloudy skies and rainfall will keep highs Monday into Thursday cooler than what we saw over the weekend, in the 50s.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Friday during the day will also be dry with highs getting back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Late Friday evening/nighttime hours is when round #3 of rain, and even a few thunderstorms will be possible. This activity will come to an end Saturday morning. It is still too early for specifics on rainfall amounts and exact timing, so stay tuned!

Taking Action:

1. Have the umbrella/rain jackets handy since we will see a few chances of rain this week.

2. Continue to monitor forecasts and keep checking back for updates!

