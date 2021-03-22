Advertisement

Puppy runs after car that dumps it at Junction City Animal Shelter

Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter
Puppy runs after car that dumped it at Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Police Department)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are searching for the driver of a car who appears to dump a Great Dane puppy at the animal shelter and drive away.

In the video, you can see the young pup running after what police say appears to be a Ford car as it drives away. JCPD and the Junction City Animal Shelter are asking for your help in identifying the person(s) in the car. (Scroll down to watch video.)

Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter
Great Dane puppy abandoned outside of Junction City Animal Shelter(Junction City Animal Shelter / Facebook)

The incident happened sometime between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. Monday. A shelter official told 13 NEWS public works staffers found the puppy running loose in the parking lot they shared. They then checked their security video, and spotted what appeared to be the car that dumped the puppy. The time stamp on the video is 8:21 a.m.

The shelter says the puppy is a three-month-old male Great Dane.

If you have any information, please contact the Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912. Click to watch video below:

Sorry for poor quality- please contact us or animal control reference this vehicle or the pup posted in the comments. PD/ACO-785-762-5912 Shelter-785-238-1359. Thank you! NOT AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION

Posted by Junction City Animal Shelter on Monday, March 22, 2021

