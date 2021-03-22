Armed robbery has Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection with a Westmoreland robbery.

Just before 6 am Monday, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Short Stop convenience store in Westmoreland. Deputies arriving on the scene learned that the suspect had entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money and merchandise.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene with another person in a blue car with a black painted hood and black painted roof. The vehicle is missing its front bumper, has custom wheels and has a wing on its rear.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, you can contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 and ask for Capt. Darrin Stewart. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

