Advertisement

Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash in North Topeka that claimed two lives.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Monday identified the two fatality victims from a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash in North Topeka.

The victims have been identified as Anthony Vardys, 46, and Tamara L. Vardys, 47, both of Topeka.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at N.W. US-24 highway and Meriden Road.

Topeka police said both the motorcycle and the truck were transporting two occupants.

The motorcycle rider sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said. That person was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crashmay call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant