Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Monday identified the two fatality victims from a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash in North Topeka.

The victims have been identified as Anthony Vardys, 46, and Tamara L. Vardys, 47, both of Topeka.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at N.W. US-24 highway and Meriden Road.

Topeka police said both the motorcycle and the truck were transporting two occupants.

The motorcycle rider sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said. That person was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crashmay call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

