Petrakis becomes fourth K-State MBB player to transfer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fourth K-State men’s basketball player is parting ways with the Wildcats.
Verbal Commits tweeted Monday K-State forward Joe Petrakis has entered the transfer portal. Petrakis later retweeted the post.
The redshirt sophomore joined the Wildcats in 2019 as a preferred walk-on before being offered a scholarship this past January.
DaJuan Gordon, Rudi Williams and Antonio Gordon all announced their decisions to transfer from K-State last week.
Petrakis played in 11 games this past season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.8 minutes of action.
