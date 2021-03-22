Monday forecast: Rain overspreading eastern Kansas through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rainy start to the week with most spots getting 0.50″-2.50″ by Wednesday morning. The higher amounts will be in north-central Kansas.

It’s going to be an unsettled week with several opportunities of rain. An upper level low will be responsible for rain today through Tuesday night while several disturbances will bring rain (mainly at night) for the rest of the week. This includes Wednesday night, Friday night and possibly even Saturday night. The overall threat for t-storms is low so the biggest concern is going to be river flooding.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rain likely especially west of HWY 75. Areas along and east of HWY 75 may not get rain until after 4pm, this includes Topeka. Or at the very least may be more isolated before the widespread rain moves in later this afternoon into this evening. Highs will range anywhere from around 50° in north-central KS to low 60s east of HWY 75. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph (more of a northeast wind in north-central KS).

Tonight: Rain is likely for all of northeast KS, heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers are likely in the morning and becoming more isolated by the afternoon. Winds SE/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

A few showers may be leftover mainly near the Nebraska border Tuesday night which will leave Wednesday mainly dry. Highs in the mid-upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs remain in the 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday with mostly cloudy skies. There may not be much sun this week with the best chance of seeing the sun again not until the weekend.

Taking Action:

Rain will be overspreading east today. Don’t be surprised if you’re along and east of HWY 75 it remains dry all day. Rain will be likely by this evening.

Rain will continue tomorrow and we’ll fine tune specific details by tomorrow.

River flooding is the main concern so use caution if you’re driving near rivers or creeks and if you come across any flooded roadways, Turn Around Don’t Drown.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.