Man killed in Sunday night rollover crash in Wyandotte County

A 28-year-old man was killed late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas...
A 28-year-old man was killed late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed late Sunday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday on Intestate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling north on I-635 in the left lane when the car drove off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned.

The driver was ejected through the windshield, landing on the right shoulder and sliding into the right lane of the roadway.

The driver, identified as Lance Elmon Owens Jr., 28, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Owens, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

