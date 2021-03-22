Man killed in Sunday night rollover crash in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed late Sunday in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday on Intestate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling north on I-635 in the left lane when the car drove off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned.

The driver was ejected through the windshield, landing on the right shoulder and sliding into the right lane of the roadway.

The driver, identified as Lance Elmon Owens Jr., 28, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Owens, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.