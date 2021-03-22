Advertisement

Lawmakers approve 2 years to clear COVID-19 backlog of criminal cases

Kansas Statehouse (Jan. 17, 2021)
Kansas Statehouse (Jan. 17, 2021)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators have approved a measure that would give judges and prosecutors a little more than two years to clear a backlog of criminal cases that built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

13 NEWS reported last week that there were 1,200 cases carried over to 2021 in Shawnee Co. alone.

The House voted 114-7 to pass a bill that would suspend until May 1, 2023, legal deadlines for criminal cases meant to protect defendants’ constitutional right to speedy trials. The law requires cases to come to trial within five months of a jailed defendant entering a plea and within six months if the defendant is free on bond.

The bill goes next to Gov. Laura Kelly because the Senate approved it last week. The House vote came just before the state health department reported that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered within the state. The state also said 23 percent of its 2.9 million residents have had at least one shot.

The courts have the backlog because trials have been postponed during the pandemic. Prosecutors have worried that if the deadlines remain in effect, judges will be forced to release some offenders accused of violent crimes.

“It’s just not feasible, given the backlog that we have, that we’re going to get caught up quicker,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Fred Patton, (R-Topeka) said. “People who committed heinous crimes, we don’t want them walking free.”

The measure had broad support in the Republican-controlled Legislature, and the Democratic governor has expressed support for the idea. However, a few legislators, mostly GOP conservatives, had misgivings about not pressing the courts more aggressively to clear the backlog.

“If I was sitting in jail, I wouldn’t want to be waiting until that date to get a speedy trial,” said Republican Rep. Michael Houser, of Columbus, one of the no votes in the House.

Kansas has seen new COVID-19 cases drop to numbers as low as it saw in late June 2020. Most of the state’s 286 school districts have a majority of their students taking in-person classes, according to the State Department of Education.

But many Republican lawmakers argue that all parents who want their children taking in-person classes should have the option because it’s better for kids academically and emotionally. The House gave first-round approval Monday to a bill that would require all districts to offer full-time in-person classes to all students by March 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant