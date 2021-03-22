Lawmakers approve 2 years to clear COVID-19 backlog of criminal cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas legislators have approved a measure that would give judges and prosecutors a little more than two years to clear a backlog of criminal cases that built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

13 NEWS reported last week that there were 1,200 cases carried over to 2021 in Shawnee Co. alone.

The House voted 114-7 to pass a bill that would suspend until May 1, 2023, legal deadlines for criminal cases meant to protect defendants’ constitutional right to speedy trials. The law requires cases to come to trial within five months of a jailed defendant entering a plea and within six months if the defendant is free on bond.

The bill goes next to Gov. Laura Kelly because the Senate approved it last week. The House vote came just before the state health department reported that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered within the state. The state also said 23 percent of its 2.9 million residents have had at least one shot.

The courts have the backlog because trials have been postponed during the pandemic. Prosecutors have worried that if the deadlines remain in effect, judges will be forced to release some offenders accused of violent crimes.

“It’s just not feasible, given the backlog that we have, that we’re going to get caught up quicker,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Fred Patton, (R-Topeka) said. “People who committed heinous crimes, we don’t want them walking free.”

The measure had broad support in the Republican-controlled Legislature, and the Democratic governor has expressed support for the idea. However, a few legislators, mostly GOP conservatives, had misgivings about not pressing the courts more aggressively to clear the backlog.

“If I was sitting in jail, I wouldn’t want to be waiting until that date to get a speedy trial,” said Republican Rep. Michael Houser, of Columbus, one of the no votes in the House.

Kansas has seen new COVID-19 cases drop to numbers as low as it saw in late June 2020. Most of the state’s 286 school districts have a majority of their students taking in-person classes, according to the State Department of Education.

But many Republican lawmakers argue that all parents who want their children taking in-person classes should have the option because it’s better for kids academically and emotionally. The House gave first-round approval Monday to a bill that would require all districts to offer full-time in-person classes to all students by March 31.

