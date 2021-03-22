Advertisement

KDOL announces updates to American Rescue Plan and adds more operators

By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state Labor Department has more operators on the job and believes they’ll be able to keep money flowing on recently-extended federal programs without a gap.

The Kansas Department of Labor announced updates under the “American Rescue Plan Act” - it extends three federal programs set to expire last week through September 4th.

KDOL says it also continues adding operators to help people with their claims.

“It’s adding additional extensions to programs that are already in place,” Deputy Secretary of Labor, Brett Flachsbarth explained.

The updates to the nemployment insurance programs are under the American Rescue Plan Act -including the PUA program and an extra $300-dollar a week benefit.

“It was so important for Congress to pass that, the programs that we’re trying to pay out now before it expires, that just makes it a lot easier for us,” Flachsbarth continued. “As a state and all the states to try and add those extensions to, those availabilities to those claimants, so hopefully we can have as little disruptions to their benefits as possible.”

KDOL says it also has more help for people having issues filing. Starting on Monday, they’re adding 100 phone operators every two weeks, through May 3rd.

“We were at a point where it was historically low and then overnight it went to historical claims,” Flachsbarth emphasized. “So there’s really been an effort to try to continue building up our staffing numbers.”

The labor department says its system has stopped 6.29 million bots or fraudulent attempts as of March 16 and they say it’s making a difference.

“We’ve definitely seen a decrease in call volume and we’ve been successful, I think from February 13 to March 13,” Flachsbarth explained.

“We were able to pay out over $100 million in both state and federal benefits. We know that money going out the door has an impact. Even though our call volume remains extremely high, we’re seeing a sharp decrease from what we were seeing towards the end of the year and the first part of 2021,” he added.

“Not just the customer service component, we know what folks really want is to money in the pocket that they need for vital services. So additional to the customer service component which is part of it, we’re really working very hard to resolve any underlying issues on roadblocks that may be out there,” Flachsbarth said.

You can find the full details on what the American Rescue Plan Act provides here.

