Advertisement

Kansas surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 cases year after beginning of pandemic

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of Kansas.

The state reported 615 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 300,125.

The state also reported eight deaths and 15 new hospitalizations.

Kansas continues to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, with 23.2% of Kansans now being vaccinated with at least their first dose.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant