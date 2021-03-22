Advertisement

Hutchinson police chief issues challenge after officer’s act of kindness

The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo Monday (March 22, 2021) showing Officer Wells...
The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo Monday (March 22, 2021) showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who had health issues.(Hutchinson Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson police officer is getting a lot of praise for a random act of kindness performed over the weekend.

The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who has some health issues and was struggling to complete the task on her own.

“Our Chief has issued a challenge to every officer, What positive impact did you make in your community today,” wrote the police department.

We received this photograph over the weekend and had to open an investigation. We found that a lady, who had some...

Posted by Hutchinson Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant