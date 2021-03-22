Hutchinson police chief issues challenge after officer’s act of kindness

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson police officer is getting a lot of praise for a random act of kindness performed over the weekend.

The Hutchinson Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing Officer Wells mowing the yard of a woman who has some health issues and was struggling to complete the task on her own.

“Our Chief has issued a challenge to every officer, What positive impact did you make in your community today,” wrote the police department.

We received this photograph over the weekend and had to open an investigation. We found that a lady, who had some... Posted by Hutchinson Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

