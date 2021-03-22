Holton names Frederick as the city’s new police chief

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton has a new police chief.

According to KNZA Radio, the Holton City Commission named Steve Frederick to the post this past week.

Frederick, a longtime law enforcement officer in Jackson County, replaces Gale Gakle, the city’s previous police chief, who retired March 5 after serving 40 years with the Holton Police Department.

KNZA says Frederick has been an officer with the Holton Police Department for the past two decades.

Before that, Frederick served 10 years with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

During that time, he was Jackson County undersheriff for five years.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.