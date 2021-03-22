Greenwood County grass fire burns through several oil fields

EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greenwood County crews battled a pair of grass fires on Sunday afternoon, according to KVOE Radio.

Greenwood County Fire Chief Doug Williams said the first blaze was reported just before 3 p.m. on 255th Road between P and Q Roads, west of Hamilton.

KVOE reports that fire burned about three miles to the north and scorched around 1,000 acres as it burned through several oil fields before it was contained.

Williams said no structures were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Williams said the fire started on the side of the road and the cause hadn’t been immediately determined.

Five small fires also were reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday west of Eureka, near US-54 highway and B Road. The location was near the Greenwood-Butler county line,

Williams says fire crews were able to contain the fires before they caused significant damage. A total of about 10 acres burned in the fires, which Williams said likely were set.

Anyone with information on the fires may call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568.

