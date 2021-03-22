Gov. Kelly establishes council to enhance workforce development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly signed an executive order aimed at keeping workers in Kansas.

The order establishes the Advantage Kansas Coordinating Council, who will work to enhance training and development opportunities in the state. Gov. Kelly said her Education Council’s work with business and legislative leaders over the last year led to the idea for the AKCC.

She says the council will help students more easily find their way into the workforce.

“I also expect them to be able to be a barrier-buster, to break down some of the silos that have existed between education and industry, and to find ways for them to work in sync with one another,” Gov. Kelly said.

The AKCC will consist of members from the Governor’s Education Council, the Kansas Chamber, and other leaders in education, business, and legislature.

