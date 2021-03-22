Gov. Kelly announces 1 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has administered one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday.

Kelly has launched the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign to share the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We administered over one million doses and we’ll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Governor Kelly said. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated. This vaccine campaign is designed to show every Kansas what the science has proven - that vaccines are safe and will protect all of us from COVID-19.”

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will feature broadcast, cable, digital and radio ads created by Topeka-based company MB Piland.

Monday also marked the state’s first day in phases 3 and 4 of vaccination. These phases include individuals 16-64 years old with serious medical conditions including cancer, Down Syndrome, Type 2 diabetes, asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.