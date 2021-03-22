Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces 1 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Kansas

(Allison Baker)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has administered one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday.

Kelly has launched the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign to share the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We administered over one million doses and we’ll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Governor Kelly said. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated. This vaccine campaign is designed to show every Kansas what the science has proven - that vaccines are safe and will protect all of us from COVID-19.”

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will feature broadcast, cable, digital and radio ads created by Topeka-based company MB Piland.

Monday also marked the state’s first day in phases 3 and 4 of vaccination. These phases include individuals 16-64 years old with serious medical conditions including cancer, Down Syndrome, Type 2 diabetes, asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Kansas Jayhawks take on the USC Trojans in the second round of...
USC knocks KU out of NCAA Tournament in second round
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Local fans reflect on year without NCAA Tournament
Rui Xu is the only Asian American in the Kansas legislator. In a tweet on March 19, 2021, he...
Asian American Kansas lawmaker says he was threatened at bar
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Shawnee Co. child care services kept afloat during pandemic due to grant