Frito-Lay workers picket ahead of meeting with federal mediator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of a meeting with a federal mediator, supporters of a union representing hundreds of Frito-Lay’s workers picketed outside the plant Monday to send a message to both the company and the consumer.

“We make the number one salty food snack product in the united states and globally and these are the folks that make it and they come and work eight to 12 hours a day to bring that product to you,” said Mark Benaka.

Benaka worked at the plant for 37 years and now works as a business agent for the Local 218 Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union.

“These workers deserve a raise, we’ve been working with the company through the pandemic, one time considered essential employees another time we’re not considered essential employees and it’s important the community knows what’s going on out here.”

The union and the company have been in contract negotiations since September of last year.

Workers like Aianza Wheeler are fighting for fair wages and more of a work-life balance.

“I have a family at home so I would like days off instead of working days straight and sometimes 12-hour shifts and not being able to see my kids is kind of stressful and I want to make memories with my kids and it seems like here I can’t do that,” she said.

This job, it’s great, it’s a blessing but this job or my kids it’s just not worth it. "

She said all workers deserve a fair wage.

“If another area is getting a raise and not me I feel like what I do is not good enough when in fact what I do is keeping this plant running,” she said.

“Without everyone then this plant would not run.”

13 NEWS reached out to Frito-Lay for comment but have not heard back.

The meeting with the federal mediator starts Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday.

