Man charged with murder of former ESU football star appears in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-three-year-old Devawn Mitchell made his first court appearance before Judge Douglas P. Jones, magistrate judge for the Fifth Judicial District in Lyon County.

Mitchell is charged with both first and second-degree murder in the death of Steven Henry, 64. Henry is a former Emporia State football star who went on to play in the National Football League. Police say Mitchell was fleeing from police Thursday, March 18, when he hit the back of a pickup truck driven by Henry. Henry’s truck reportedly went airborne and hit a power pole. He was killed in the crash on West Sixth St. between Chestnut and Lawrence in Emporia.

Judge Jones set the preliminary hearing for Monday, April 19th at 2 PM in either Lyon County court or via Zoom broadcast on YouTube. The judge read 5 counts against Mitchell which included Murder in the First Degree which carries a max of life in prison and/or a fine of up to $500,000 if found guilty. He also faces a charge of Murder in the Second Degree which includes a sentence of 493 months in prison and/or a $300,000 fine if found guilty. Three other charges have to do with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement--each carries a sentence of up to 17 months in prison.

The judge noted that Mitchell is not currently represented by an attorney and asked the defendant if he wanted him [the judge] to appoint one for him. Mitchell said he has “people on the outside” who are consulting attorneys on his behalf and asked the judge not to appoint him one at this time. The judge noted that bail is set at $1 million, and if the defendant makes bail he will be monitored by active GPS and must turn over his passport.

