City of Manhattan names new Finance Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Manhattan has named a new Finance Director.

City Manager Ron Fehr says Assistant Director of Finance Rina Neal has been appointed to serve as the new Finance Director, effective immediately. She replaces Interim Finance Director Tammy Galvan, who will return to her position as Human Resources Director.

“We are excited to have Rina Neal step up as our new Director of Finance” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “As we continue with our internal Organizational Excellence Initiative (OEI), which is focused on making the City a people-oriented organization and a great place to work, Rina will play a key role in bringing this vision into reality. The City’s finance operations are critical for the entire organization as well as the community.”

Neal joined the City of Manhattan in 2002 as a Senior Accountant. She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Kansas State University. She serves as a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Kansas Government Finance Officers Association.

