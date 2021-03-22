Advertisement

Brown County sheriff’s deputies take man into custody after high-speed chase

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff's Office(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident began around 6:50 p.m. Saturday near US-75 highway and 150th Road, said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant.

A deputy was on routine patrol on northbound on US-75 when he saw a southbound vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph, Merchant said.

The driver of the speeding vehicle refused to pull over for the deputy and a short chase ensued.

Merchant said the chase which went through a small portion of Nemaha county and ended in Jackson County, where the driver stopped near the area of 1st and Y Roads.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was identified as James Leroy Spicer, 41, of Hiawatha.

Merchant said Spicer was arrested in connection with felony fleeing and eluding; felony obstruction; reckless driving; and having no proof of insurance.

The case remains under investigation.

No injuries, collisions or damage to vehicles was reported as a result of this incident, Merchant said.

