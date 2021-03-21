Warmer & windy Sunday with rain moving in Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will see even warmer high temperatures with gusty southerly winds over 40mph at times and dry conditions during the day. These factors will allow for another high fire danger threat across the area. You will once again want to avoid any outdoor burning!

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds from the SE at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds passing from time to time. High fire danger. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Winds from the S at 15-25, with gusts of 35-45mph.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Rain moving in from the SW part of the state. Lows in the 40s. Winds from the S at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Late Sunday night, our next storm system begins entering the state of Kansas. Rain will move in from the SW overspreading the entire region early Monday morning.

The widespread rain, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will continue for the whole day. Rainfall may be moderate to heavy at times. Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1-3″ is likely by early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall forecast Sunday night through Tuesday night (WIBW)

We will begin drying out Tuesday afternoon as the storm system begins to track off to the NE leaving us with clearing skies and the return of warmer weather for Wednesday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Mid-week into late next week, highs look to be above average even getting back into the upper 60s/low 70s by Friday.

Our next chance of precipitation won’t be until Friday night, into Saturday morning. It’s still too early for specific details, but a quick hitting storm system will be passing by bringing the chance of showers and a couple thunderstorms.

Taking Action:

1. Avoid any outdoor burning Sunday.

2. Enjoy the outdoors this Sunday afternoon while its warm and dry!

3. Have the umbrella and rain boots handy as you will need them for the start of the work week.

