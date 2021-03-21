TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -– The Topeka Police Department is investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that occurred Saturday evening in North Topeka.

TPD officers were dispatched to Highway 24 and NE Meriden Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. on a report of an injury accident involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Topeka police say both the motorcycle and the truck were transporting two occupants. The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and that person was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

According to TPD, the identities of the deceased are being withheld until proper next of kin notifications are made.

