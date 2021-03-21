Sunny Today, Rainy Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire danger today, then it’s rain, rain, and more rain. Today, we’ll be dry with highs approaching 70 with gusty winds on tap later this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40+ miles per hour so there will be extreme fire danger this afternoon and any outdoor burning is strongly advised against.

Extreme Fire Danger this afternoon (WIBW)

We make a quick turn around headed back towards rain that will impact your Monday morning commute. Be sure to use your wipers and to turn on your headlights in the rain... It’s a Kansas law! The rain sticks around through Tuesday afternoon before finally moving out to the northeast Tuesday night. Rain accumulations are expected to be between 1-2 inches in northeast Kansas.

We briefly clear things up for Wednesday before we potentially see another half inch of rain or so on Wednesday night into Thursday. The model data is not uniform on the timing or how widespread Thursday’s rain will be, but it is likely that some portions of northeast Kansas will see showers.

After Thursday, we begin what is looking like to be another clear weekend! Stay with WIBW 13 News for the latest updates.

Rain (WIBW)

Today: Upper 60′s, gusty winds of 40+ with a wind advisory in place. Outdoor burning is strongly advised against.

Tonight: Upper 40′s, winds calm down a bit, rain begins to develop northwest of Topeka.

Tomorrow: Rain all day, highs only reaching the upper 50′s, rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches through Tuesday.

