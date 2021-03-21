Advertisement

Saturday fire causes $5,500 in damages

Saturday fire causes $5,500 in damages
Saturday fire causes $5,500 in damages(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child playing with fire caused $5,500 worth of damage to a Topeka home on Saturday.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) says it was called to a structure fire at 411 SE Pinecrest Dr., just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Upon arrival, crews said they found fire coming from a single-story home. They said four occupants were able to self-evacuate before their arrival.

After an investigation, the Department said the cause of the incident was a child playing with a lighter. TFD said it estimated that the damage from the fire caused $5,500, of which $5,000 was associated with structural damage and $500 with damage to items in the home.

The Fire Department said working smoke detectors were not located in the home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, March 21, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 21, 2021
Caption
- clipped version
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many