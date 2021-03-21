Saturday fire causes $5,500 in damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child playing with fire caused $5,500 worth of damage to a Topeka home on Saturday.

The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) says it was called to a structure fire at 411 SE Pinecrest Dr., just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

Upon arrival, crews said they found fire coming from a single-story home. They said four occupants were able to self-evacuate before their arrival.

After an investigation, the Department said the cause of the incident was a child playing with a lighter. TFD said it estimated that the damage from the fire caused $5,500, of which $5,000 was associated with structural damage and $500 with damage to items in the home.

The Fire Department said working smoke detectors were not located in the home.

