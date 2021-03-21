Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It was a colorful day in Rossville as over 200 runners showed up in white shirts ready to get showered with color.

“This is a color run or walk whatever people want to do--it’s a fundraiser to help support Cody Lambotte, Cody was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) back in 2017 and he has been a really big support and really a community icon and he really touched a lot of lives and we are trying to give back the best we can,” said event organizer, Kyle Hammer.

Cody’s parents say he’s truly left his mark on the community-

“Cody has been a big part of this community and many others for a long time he has helped coach kids wrestling and junior high wrestling and leader at the catholic church he was a P.E teacher at the grade school and he has made an impact on a lot of peoples lives and this is an amazing community,” said Alaina Lambotte.

A.L.S is also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease--it’s a progressive nervous system disease that affects the brain and spinal cord---which leads to loss of muscle control.

“Cody went from being one of the most active people there is to basically being paralyzed from the neck down and he has to have full total care and it changes everybody’s life, he’s still though has got to be one of the most amazing and inspirational people that I have ever known,” she said.

Cody was diagnosed four years ago---and the support for him is still “dawg” strong--

The fundraiser didn’t stop there, the color run was followed by a silent auction and all proceeds will be going to Cody’s family.

