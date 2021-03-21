Plug and Play looking for mentors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play Animal Health is looking for mentor volunteers.
The organization said mentors play a crucial part in its three-month accelerator programs.
Plug and Play said mentors have the opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections with some of the most talented startups participating in industry-specific programs.
Mentors will also be invited to exclusive networking events and webinars hosted by Plug and Play.
The organization is looking for experts in product development, corporate-startup Partnerships, marketing, B2B sales, venture capital, pitch polishing, fundraising, intellectual property and hard tech innovation.
According to Plug and Play, being a mentor requires a time commitment of about an hour and a half to two hours a month.
The mentorship structure includes a 30-minute Zoom session with each startup per month throughout the three-month accelerator program.
Click here for more information or contact l.lebahn@pnptc.com.
