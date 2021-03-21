Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women's teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

