Advertisement

Local church attempting walk to Jerusalem challenge

By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka First United Methodist Church is challenging members of the community to come together to collectively walk the same distance it would take to reach Jerusalem

“As an effort as a body and as an effort to be both as physically and spiritually healthy we are journeying to the place in which Christ gave his life for us.”

Together the participants would have to reach over 13,600 miles but Jacob Martin, a campus minister at First United, says this challenge is much more about the journey than the destination.

“People are invited to come here to the church start in our parking lot and take a lap or some laps around the capital, whatever their challenge of their choice is and just enjoy being outside in God’s creation but also in our community; part of what we do and what we believe is to be for the good of the city, so what other way to do that than physical, spiritual, and community health.”

Saturday’s downtown walk marks one of the first in person-events for the church since the pandemic.

“I’m most encouraged by the fact that people are feeling ready to be together again and I think that’s been a big barrier in all of the things we’ve done, were not sure how to be together and then when we cannot do it physically but we can do it I hope its a new appreciation that we can carry with us.”

The First United Methodist Church will hold another downtown walk next Saturday at 3 and everyone in the community is invited to join.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many

Latest News

Topeka police on Monday identified the two victims of a Saturday night motorcycle-truck crash...
Police identify fatality victims from Saturday night crash in North Topeka
Topeka High ceramics teacher honors local lives lost to COVID with memorial garden
Topeka High ceramics teacher honors local lives lost to COVID with memorial garden
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-22-21
Test 2
- clipped version
Test
- clipped version