Local church attempting walk to Jerusalem challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka First United Methodist Church is challenging members of the community to come together to collectively walk the same distance it would take to reach Jerusalem

“As an effort as a body and as an effort to be both as physically and spiritually healthy we are journeying to the place in which Christ gave his life for us.”

Together the participants would have to reach over 13,600 miles but Jacob Martin, a campus minister at First United, says this challenge is much more about the journey than the destination.

“People are invited to come here to the church start in our parking lot and take a lap or some laps around the capital, whatever their challenge of their choice is and just enjoy being outside in God’s creation but also in our community; part of what we do and what we believe is to be for the good of the city, so what other way to do that than physical, spiritual, and community health.”

Saturday’s downtown walk marks one of the first in person-events for the church since the pandemic.

“I’m most encouraged by the fact that people are feeling ready to be together again and I think that’s been a big barrier in all of the things we’ve done, were not sure how to be together and then when we cannot do it physically but we can do it I hope its a new appreciation that we can carry with us.”

The First United Methodist Church will hold another downtown walk next Saturday at 3 and everyone in the community is invited to join.

