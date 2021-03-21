Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After missing the first game of the NCAA Tournament, Bill Self anticipates KU forward Jalen Wilson will play against USC.

Wilson is said to be making it to Indianapolis Monday morning and will practice with the team at 11:30 a.m. Self said he doesn’t know how many minutes Wilson will play in the game.

Last week, the Jayhawks forward tested positive for the coronavirus and missed the opening game against Eastern Washington.

KU will play USC at 8:40 p.m.

Wilson averages 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds this season.

