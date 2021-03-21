Health agencies provide tips for Kansans for National Poison Prevention Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week marks National Poison Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is prepare, prevent and protect.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) one way to prepare is by saving the Poison Control number to a cell phone in case of emergency.

That number is 1-800-222-1222.

KDHE said over 90% of poisonings happen in the home.

The agency said to make the home safer, always read and follow directions on labels and keep potential poisons locked up and away in their original containers.

KDHE said seconds count when it comes to a potential poison and if one is suspected not to take a chance and call Poison Control immediately.

Additionally, KDHE is reminding Kansans that poison centers are for everyone and said while most calls involve children, calls about teens, adults and the elderly tend to be more serious.

According to KDHE, nearly 60 percent of calls to the Kansas Poison Control last year involved medicines or pharmaceuticals.

Common household poisons include household products, plants, mushrooms, pesticides, animal bites and stings, carbon monoxide, and many other types of nonpharmaceutical substances.

“The best piece of advice we can give is to program the Poison Help number, 800-222-1222, in your phone and post it visibly in your home. This way you are prepared in the event of a poisoning emergency or simply have questions,” said Stefanie Baines, Education Coordinator for the Kansas Poison Control Center.

KDHE said calling a poison center is faster and more accurate than an internet search.

The agency said calls are answered by health care professionals including nurses, pharmacists and doctors who can provide help in over 150 languages.

KDHE said all calls to poison centers are free.

“It’s also important to know Poison Centers are not just for emergencies. You can call any time for information or advice from experts to keep your family safe,” said Cherie Sage, State Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas.

In the event of a possible poisoning call 1-800-222-1222 right away.

The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information can be found here and here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.