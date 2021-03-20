Advertisement

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office hosts town hall focusing on internet safety

By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a town hall meeting Friday, inviting parents to learn how to protect their children in a virtually dominated world.

“Technology has been thrusted on them, kids as young as kindergarten have laptops and chrome books where they wouldn’t have those before and so we as parents think they are using for okay things like school,” said John Calvert with the Kansas Department of Education.

While a child’s laptop can be used as a tool for online learning, it can also be used to access a whole other world.

“Realistically it only takes another click or two and their in a whole other app, into a game or they have an open chat feature and they can start talking to people and giving those things that they shouldn’t give, their address, their phone numbers, their names where these predators can come and prey on them and our kids don’t know anything about that because they want to see the good in the world.”

Friday the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a town hall meeting at Wabaunsee Schools, bringing parents together to show them the dangers of social media.

“This presentation is about empowering our parents and giving them options as to this is how you can follow up with your kids, these are the most popular apps that are out there right now but its about having that open and honest communication with our kids. "

John Calvert Director of the Safe and Secure Schools Unit with the Kansas Department of Education, says it’s important for parents to know about each popular social media app and the dangers they present.

“Parents need to do their research and just because another parent says that its okay doesn’t mean that I have to say that its okay and having that open and honest communication with your child that says this is what this app can be used for and this is how bad people are getting a hold of our kids, I don’t feel comfortable allowing you to have this app.”

