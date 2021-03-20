Advertisement

TPS gets highest audit rating possible fourth year in a row

(Topeka Public Schools)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has received the highest possible audit rating for the fourth year in a row.

Topeka Public Schools says for the fourth consecutive year, it has gotten the highest marks that can be achieved for a set of financial statements. It said the results of its annual audit reflect no weaknesses or deficiencies in the management of financial resources.

On March 18, 2021, TPS said the audit firm BT&Co., P.A. presented audit results to the Board of Education for the year that ended June 30, 2020. According to the firm, the District got an unmodified opinion on its financial statements, which is the highest form of opinion that can be given to a set of financial statements.

Additionally, TPS said for the fourth year in a row, its audit reported no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in its financial reports or control over major programs with federal awards. It said no findings were given that were required to be reported from the audit of the $20.5 million in federal dollars it spent during the 2020 fiscal year, including $2.2 million in CARES Act funds.

“My primary goal as Deputy Superintendent of Operations has been to ensure Topeka Public Schools has excellent financial oversight and stability,” shared Mr. Larry Robbins. “Under the leadership and direction of Gary Menke, General Director of Fiscal Services, his finance team has not only achieved that goal but maintained that excellent standard of performance for four consecutive years demonstrating to our constituents good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

The District said it would like to thank the entire Finance Department for its transparency and fiscal responsibility, which allowed it to meet the critical needs of students and continue to offer competitive compensation packages for staff.

