Advertisement

Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after making plans to meet with someone he believed to be 15 years old.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 18, its Special Enforcement Unit took a Topeka man into custody who had made plans to meet with someone he had been told was 15 years old.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chad Ropar, 36, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Osage Col Jail for the electronic solicitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, March 21, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 21, 2021
Caption
- clipped version
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many