Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after making plans to meet with someone he believed to be 15 years old.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 18, its Special Enforcement Unit took a Topeka man into custody who had made plans to meet with someone he had been told was 15 years old.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chad Ropar, 36, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Osage Col Jail for the electronic solicitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

