Topeka locals help create “I Am Lisa”

By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Local Topeka talent was apart of the team that created the horror film “I Am Lisa”.

Jake Jackson and Carmen Anello played a big part in a horror production--on and off-camera.

“I am a special make-up effects artist and as well as a writer-producer and director--from feature films to short films to music videos and kind of a whole gambet of everything,” said Jackson.

Their most recent project “I Am Lisa” climbed the red box charts--

“It’s holding one of the top three spots of red box horror for two consistent months so it’s doing really well and it’s getting ready to hit all digital movie platforms,” he said.

The movie recently piqued the interest of Amazon Prime video--proving to the crew that talent can be recognized no matter where it comes from.

“I hoped it would, I was really intrigued by the scripts and we have some amazing actors in this film and one thing that I learned is that it doesn’t matter where you are located there are many talented actors and I was happy to be apart of it,” said Anello.

Jackson was the make-up artist behind the special effects--bringing a childhood dream to life.

“When I was in high school and I always dabbled in it and I discovered a book when I was about 17-years-old called how to make monsters by Dick Smith, he was the gentlemen who created the makeup for “The Exorcist” and “The Godfather”,” said Jackson.

Anrello and Jackson, two Topeka natives, crossed paths at the Topeka Civic Theatre--

“We just hit it off we both love old school horror films and special effects and I was just super impressed with him and as he has gotten involved and introducing me to other people and for “I Am Lisa” he recommended that I audition for the role of Jessica,” she said.

“I Am Lisa” will be released on blu-ray March 16th.

