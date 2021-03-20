Six years in the making, Genesis Health Clubs opens new facility in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following six years of planning and construction Manhattan’s newest fitness center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday morning.

Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan’s new facility has an indoor walking track, swimming pool, and hot tub.

The Kansas State Marching Band was on hand to entertain the crowd prior to the ribbon-cutting.

For the grand opening, there were prize giveaways, fitness class demonstrations, and tours of the facility.

“We’re really excited to finally have this facility completed. We’ve worked so hard to get here and I…I thank the community for supporting us so much.” Genesis Health Clubs, owner, Rodney Steven II says.

Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan is open 24 hours a day at their new facility located at 2800 Allison Avenue in Manhattan, which overlooks Fort Riley Boulevard.

