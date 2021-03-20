Advertisement

Six years in the making, Genesis Health Clubs opens new facility in Manhattan

Ribbon cutting at Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan
Ribbon cutting at Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following six years of planning and construction Manhattan’s newest fitness center held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday morning.

Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan’s new facility has an indoor walking track, swimming pool, and hot tub.

The Kansas State Marching Band was on hand to entertain the crowd prior to the ribbon-cutting.

For the grand opening, there were prize giveaways, fitness class demonstrations, and tours of the facility.

“We’re really excited to finally have this facility completed. We’ve worked so hard to get here and I…I thank the community for supporting us so much.” Genesis Health Clubs, owner, Rodney Steven II says.

Genesis Health Clubs of Manhattan is open 24 hours a day at their new facility located at 2800 Allison Avenue in Manhattan, which overlooks Fort Riley Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, March 21, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 21, 2021
Caption
- clipped version
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many