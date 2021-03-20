Sen. Moran urges Vilsack to prioritize support for small meatpackers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and colleagues have urged Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to prioritize support for small meatpackers.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) urged Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to prioritize the reduction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Safety Inspection Service overtime fees for very small and small meatpackers based on provisions included in their legislation, Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act.

“Our legislation directs USDA-FSIS to reduce the fees charged to very small establishments by at least 75 percent and to small establishments by at least 30 percent,” wrote the senators and representatives. “These changes will help build greater resilience in the nation’s food supply chain by addressing the economic disincentive currently in place for small meatpackers to work longer hours. Further, it will help level the playing field between very small and small establishments versus large establishments capable of operating two full operating shifts and therefore able to avoid these inspection fees. Consumers will also benefit from greater access and more options for locally sourced meat products provided by small meatpackers.”

According to Moran, the senators and representatives introduced the Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act in 2020 to support small meatpacking plants that operate longer hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the nation’s food supply chain on track. He said the legislation led to funds to reduce overtime fees for very small and small meatpackers being included in the FY2021 Budget Reconciliation Package that was recently signed into law.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

