Sen. Moran helps introduce Protect and Serve Act to protect law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to lead the introduction of the Protect and Serve Act, which would protect law enforcement officers from violence.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) led the Senate to introduce the Protect and Serve Act, which would create federal penalties for those that deliberately target local, state or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

“There is great risk involved in being a law enforcement officer, but the additional threat of ambushes and targeted attacks make the job harder and more dangerous for our men and women in blue,” said Sen. Moran. “Violence against law enforcement is unacceptable; that is why I am joining my colleagues in introducing this legislation to create federal penalties for attacks on any law enforcement officer, whether a Capitol Police officer or a Kansas patrolman or patrolwoman.”

According to Moran, the Protect and Serve Act would support law enforcement by making it a federal crime to cause serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. He said offenders would be subject to up to 10 years in prison. He said the Act would also ensure that an offender could get a life sentence if the death of an officer results from their offense, or if the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping or attempted murder.

“Law enforcement officers in North Carolina and across the country are heroes who risk their lives every day to protect our communities,” said Sen. Tillis. “Those who commit senseless acts of violence against law enforcement officers must be held accountable for their actions, which is why I am proud to reintroduce this legislation that creates federal penalties for criminals who target law enforcement. They put their lives on the line to protect us, and we should do the work in Congress to protect them.”

Sen. Moran said the law would apply to federal law enforcement officers, as well as state and local officers in certain situations where the federal government can establish jurisdiction over the case.

In 2020, Sen. Moran said 360 officers died in the line of duty, and 47 of those were shot and killed. In 2021, he said 15 officers so far have been intentionally killed in the line of duty, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian David Sicknick, who was killed as a result of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to Moran, the legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Moran said the Protect and Serve Act has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Sheriffs Association, North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association and the Major County Sheriffs Association.

