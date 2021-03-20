Sen. Moran bill expanding veteran vaccine access heads to President’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill spearheaded by the Senate and House Veteran’s Affairs Committees, including Sen. Jerry Moran, looks to expand vaccine access for veterans.

After passing through the US House and Senate, it now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.

“Military service is family service, and that is why the VA and this committee aim to care for both veterans and their families,” Sen. Moran said. “I urge the President to quickly sign this legislation into law to make certain the VA has the freedom to vaccinate veteran spouses, non-enrolled veterans, caregivers, overseas veterans and others with excess COVID-19 vaccine supply. While the VA will continue to prioritize vaccinating VHA enrolled veterans with its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, this legislation will help further protect our veterans and their families.”

The “SAVE LIVES” Act expands the VA’s authority to vaccinate all veterans, spouses, and caregivers, and calls for more vaccines to be allotted.

VA’s authority would be expanded to administer vaccines to the following:

· Veterans who are not eligible for enrollment in VA’s health care system, including veterans without compensable service-connected disabilities and veterans who have incomes above a certain threshold;

· Caregivers of veterans who are enrolled in various VA home-based and long-term care programs;

· Veterans living abroad who rely on the Foreign Medical Program;

· Spouses of veterans; and

· CHAMPVA recipients (spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled veterans or of veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.