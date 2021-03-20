Advertisement

Sen. Marshall assigned to subcommittees for 117th Congress

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has been assigned to three subcommittees for the 117th Congress.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has been assigned to the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee; the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee; the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and the Energy and Natural Resources Committee for the 117th Congress.

“I am honored to be named to these important subcommittees as they give our state a seat at the table when it comes to protecting the Kansas way of life and tackling the many issues facing our nation,” said Senator Marshall. “As a fifth-generation farm kid, someone who has spent many years leading businesses in a variety of fields, and as a physician, I look forward to adding the Kansas perspective to each of these subcommittees.”

Sen. Marshall said his subcommittee assignments are as follows:

