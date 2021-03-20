Saturday’s Forecast: Warmer & Breezy with a High Fire Danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be warmer in the 60s with breezy southerly winds gusting over 20mph. The dry conditions along with the mild temperatures and gusty south winds will lead to a high fire danger today. Avoid any outdoor burning!

Today: Sunny skies. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds from the S 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds from the SE at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 60s, and a few low 70s. Winds from the S at 15-25, with gusts to 35mph.

This weekend will be a great time to get outdoors as we are expecting lots of sunshine and warmer high temperatures. Unfortunately the winds will be strong from the S gusting over 30mph at times, especially on Sunday. Minus the winds, it’ll be a great time to enjoy some dry weather since active weather is set to return at the start of the new work week.

Late Sunday night, our next storm system begins entering the state of Kansas. Rain will move in from the SW overspreading the entire region early Monday morning.

The widespread rain, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will continue for the whole day. Rainfall may be moderate to heavy at times. Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1-3″ is likely by early Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

We will begin drying out Tuesday afternoon as the storm system begins to track off to the NE leaving us with clearing skies and the return of warmer weather for Wednesday.

Our next chance of precipitation won’t be until Friday night, into Saturday morning. It’s still too early for specific details, but a quick hitting storm system will be passing by bringing the chance of showers and a couple thunderstorms.

Taking Action:

1. Avoid any outdoor burning today and tomorrow.

2. Enjoy the outdoors this weekend while its dry!

3. Have the umbrella and rain boots handy as you will need them for the start of the work week.

