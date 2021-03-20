Over 3,600 vaccinated at Arrowhead vaccination clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Over 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Friday that over 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated during the first day of the Arrowhead Stadium vaccination clinic.

According to KCTV5, residents began to line up for their doses starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The mass vaccination clinic will continue through Saturday.

According to Gov. Parson, the Arrowhead clinic is Missouri’s largest state-supported vaccination event yet.

