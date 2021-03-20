Advertisement

Over 3,600 vaccinated at Arrowhead vaccination clinic

(GEHA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Over 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Friday that over 3,600 Missouri residents were vaccinated during the first day of the Arrowhead Stadium vaccination clinic.

According to KCTV5, residents began to line up for their doses starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. The mass vaccination clinic will continue through Saturday.

According to Gov. Parson, the Arrowhead clinic is Missouri’s largest state-supported vaccination event yet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution
Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, March 21, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 21, 2021
Caption
- clipped version
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many