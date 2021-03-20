Advertisement

Over $2 million awarded to help victims of sexual assault

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2 million in grants have been awarded to improve the response to victims of violence against women.

Governor Laura Kelly says over $2 million in grants has been awarded to continue to improve the response to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Federal Trading Services, Training Officers and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program supports communities to develop and strengthen responses to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants will strengthen our services and provide support to those who need it most.”

Specifically, Gov. Kelly said the funds help local communities enhance law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women, increase and improve services provided to victims of intimate partner-related violent crimes as well as promote a coordinated community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape and stalking.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program funding is meant for direct intervention and related help for victims of sexual assault and their families. It said the funds support sexual assault and rape crisis centers that provide services to victims and survivors.

Gov. Kelly said the funds are made available through the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women.

