Man on probation charged in Emporia fatal crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for a crash that killed Steve Henry in Emporia.

According to KVOE, Devawn Mitchell, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder and an alternate count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and three counts of felony flee and elude.

KVOE said Mitchell led two short pursuits at high rates of speed in Emporia on Thursday. It said Mitchell tried to ram a police vehicle, which started the first chase. It said he also continued speeding after the second chase was ended when he fatally crashed into the pickup driven by Steve Henry, 64.

EPD says Mitchell was observed speeding along Commercial St. just before 1:30 p.m. An officer was able to avoid a ram attempt from Mitchell and started pursuit, but called it off before heading into a residential area. KVOE reports that court records indicate the officer actually recognized Mitchell and swerved to avoid the contact. A second officer then spotted Mitchell on the west side of town less than an hour later. Officers waited, eventually blocking off the roads in front and behind Mitchell, and placing stop sticks in front of Mitchell’s vehicle. They tried negotiating with Mitchell, who drove over a small tree to escape, leading to another brief chase that was then called off.

The collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. on W Sixth St. between Chestnut and Lawrence. EPD says an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw Mitchell speeding along Highway 50 before witnessing a large dust cloud resulting from the wreck. Kansas Highway Patrol says Mitchell struck the rear of Henry’s vehicle, sending it into a power pole off the right side of the street. According to KVOE’s iteration of the court documents for the case, the collision actually sent Henry’s truck airborne. Mitchell’s vehicle then came to a stop in the center of 6th St.

Mitchell was reportedly on probation when the crash occurred after he was convicted of aggravated assault and attempted burglary in 2018. He is being held on $1 million bond, with a first appearance coming Monday.

