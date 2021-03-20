Kansas Supreme Court vacates illegal sentence among other decisions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has vacated an illegal sentence and remanded the case back to Montgomery Co. District Court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in regards to Appeal No. 119,543: State of Kansas v. Joseph Charles Tonge Jr. it reaffirmed its ruling from State v. Dunn, which regards advisory opinions made by the Court of Appeals. As part of a plea agreement, it said Tonge pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated robbery. At sentencing, it said Pottawatomie Co. District Court did not score Tonge’s criminal history properly and imposed an illegal sentence. However, it said without any prompt from the parties, the panel nullified parts of the plea agreement related to the incorrect history score and corresponding sentence recommendations, which it considered to be a mistake on the part of both parties.

In a unanimous opinion, the Court ruled that while the Court of Appeals panel correctly found Tonge’s sentence was illegal, the panel overstepped in nullifying the parties’ plea agreements before remanding it to the district court. Rather, it said it held the panel could only vacate the illegal sentence and remand the matter to the district court to impose a legal sentence. It said it concluded that the panel’s actions in reforming the agreement were an improper advisory opinion.

In the case of Appeal No. 119,866: State of Kansas v. Stephen Montreal Dunn, the Supreme Court said it vacated Dunn’s illegal sentence and remanded the case back to the Montgomery Co. District Court for resentencing. It said Dunn was originally granted a downward durational departure that reduced his sentence by 50% of the standard penalty in the applicable guidelines gird, which violated the state’s sentencing statutes. It said the need for resentencing prevents it from considering the merits of his remaining issues.

According to the Supreme Court, in the case of Appeal No. 120,643: State of Kansas v. Danny W. Queen in which the defendant’s trial was scheduled after the statutory speedy trial deadline, it affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision that reversed the defendant’s convictions. it said the court held the “crowded docket” exception, which allows it to continue a trial in the event of scheduling conflicts, did not apply due to the language of the statute only allowing the statute to apply to continuances and not initial trial settings.

The Court said it also found the defendant did not argue the delay when his attorneys confirmed they were available on the date in question due to the longstanding precedent in the state that requires a defendant to do more than accept a proposed trial date in order to waive his right to a speedy trial.

On direct appeal, the Supreme Court said in the case of Appeal No. 121,720: State of Kansas v. Dylan Barber it affirmed Barber’s first-degree murder conviction. In an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, it held that Barber failed to establish Sedgwick Co. District Court abused its discretion when it denied Barber’s post-conviction motion to withdraw his plea.

