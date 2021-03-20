Advertisement

Kansas Courts to offer continuing education for guardians ad litem

(AP Newsroom)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Courts will offer an online continuing education program for guardians ad litem.

Kansas Courts says the Office of Judicial Administration will offer six one-hour modules of continued education for guardians ad litem and those interested in child welfare.

According to the Court, the modules will be hosted by Wichita State University and satisfy the annual requirement to complete six hours of continuing education for those that serve as a guardian ad litem, which is a person appointed by the court to act on behalf of a child or incapacitated adult.

The Court said WSU helped the Office of Judicial Administration and the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning develop the modules. It said a federal court improvement grant funded the project.

According to the Court, each module covers statutes each guardian should know and how they apply to different situations. It said they provide one hour of prerecorded continuing legal education and are free for participants.

The Court said those that wish to participate can request a certificate of completion. It said continuing legal education credits for attorneys will be reported to Kansas Continuing Legal Education.

According to the Cout, the links to the modules are on its Child Welfare Law Training page on the Kansas judicial branch website.

The Court said Supreme Court Rule 110A defines guardian ad litem standards and requirements for continuing education.

To access links to the modules, click HERE.

To read Supreme Court Rule 110A, click HERE.

