Kansas Commodities Commission welcomes new elected commissioners

Kansas sunflowers
Kansas sunflowers(Brett Prater)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Commodities Commission will welcome newly elected commissioners.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the results of the elections it held for Kansas’ five-grain commodity commissions - corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat - in the first, second and third districts in the western region of Kansas. It said the results of its election are as follows:

  • Kansas Corn Commission
    • District One: Brian Baalman, Sheridan County
    • District Two: Dennis McNinch, Ness County
    • District Three: Steve Rome, Stevens County
  • Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission
    • District One: No candidates ran for commissioner in district one. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint this position.
    • District Two: Jon Berning, Scott County
    • District Three: Brant Peterson, Stanton County
  • Kansas Soybean Commission
    • No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this combined position.
  • Kansas Sunflower Commission
    • No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.
  • Kansas Wheat Commission
    • District One: Brian Linin, Sherman County
    • District Two: Ronald J. Suppes, Lane County
    • District Three: Gary Millershaski, Kearny County

For more information about the Kansas Commodity Commission, click HERE.

