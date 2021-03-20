Kansas Commodities Commission welcomes new elected commissioners
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Commodities Commission will welcome newly elected commissioners.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the results of the elections it held for Kansas’ five-grain commodity commissions - corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat - in the first, second and third districts in the western region of Kansas. It said the results of its election are as follows:
- Kansas Corn Commission
- District One: Brian Baalman, Sheridan County
- District Two: Dennis McNinch, Ness County
- District Three: Steve Rome, Stevens County
- Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission
- District One: No candidates ran for commissioner in district one. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint this position.
- District Two: Jon Berning, Scott County
- District Three: Brant Peterson, Stanton County
- Kansas Soybean Commission
- No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this combined position.
- Kansas Sunflower Commission
- No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.
- Kansas Wheat Commission
- District One: Brian Linin, Sherman County
- District Two: Ronald J. Suppes, Lane County
- District Three: Gary Millershaski, Kearny County
For more information about the Kansas Commodity Commission, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.