Kansas Commodities Commission welcomes new elected commissioners

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Commodities Commission will welcome newly elected commissioners.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the results of the elections it held for Kansas’ five-grain commodity commissions - corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat - in the first, second and third districts in the western region of Kansas. It said the results of its election are as follows:

Kansas Corn Commission District One: Brian Baalman, Sheridan County District Two: Dennis McNinch, Ness County District Three: Steve Rome, Stevens County

Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission District One: No candidates ran for commissioner in district one. The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission will appoint this position. District Two: Jon Berning, Scott County District Three: Brant Peterson, Stanton County

Kansas Soybean Commission No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Soybean Commission will appoint this combined position.

Kansas Sunflower Commission No candidates ran for commissioner in districts one, two, or three. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.

Kansas Wheat Commission District One: Brian Linin, Sherman County District Two: Ronald J. Suppes, Lane County District Three: Gary Millershaski, Kearny County



