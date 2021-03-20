Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development

(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will sign an Executive Order to help improve Kansas’ workforce development.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, March 22, at 9:30 a.m., she will sign an Executive Order to improve the state’s workforce development. She said Lt. Gov. Toland, Sen. Kristen O’Shea and Rep. Jim Gartner will join her for the signing.

