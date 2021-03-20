Gov. Kelly makes appointments to her administration
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.
Governor Laura Kelly says she has made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. She said her new appointments are as follows:
- Kansas Credit Union Council
- Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Council is to supervise and regulate credit unions in the state.
- Alicia Sanchez, Wichita (reappointment)
- Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission
- Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to protect the integrity of the racing and gaming industry through the enforcement of Kansas laws. She said this reappointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
- Brandon Jones, Ottawa (reappointment)
- State Board of Tax Appeals
- Gov. Kelly said the Board ensures all property in the state is assessed for tax purposes in an equal and uniform way that is in line with the Kansas Constitution and state statutes. She said the board impartially resolves disputes between taxpayers and taxing authorities. She said it also reviews tax exemption decisions made by local governments, grievances that are the result of technical errors and corrects tax inequities. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
- Kristen Wheeler, Wichita
- Senate Confirmed Appointments
- Gov. Kelly said the following is an appointment made and previously advanced through committee and confirmed by the full Senate during the week of March 8.
- Ginger Powell, Topeka – State Board of Tax Appeals, CPA member
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.